FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Excalibur Management Corp acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alcoa by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,114,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,224,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA stock opened at $46.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.16. Alcoa Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.61 and a fifty-two week high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.39.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alcoa Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is 7.86%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

