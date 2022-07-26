FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,154 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 68.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingredion by 3.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,862,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.5% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.7% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 15.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 74,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 1.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 60,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period. 86.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Ingredion Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:INGR opened at $88.92 on Tuesday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $81.25 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.47 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ingredion news, VP Valdirene Bastos-Evans sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total value of $167,448.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at $630,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

See Also

