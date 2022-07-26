FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,591 shares in the company, valued at $7,530,609.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, CFO Lawrence Molloy sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $32,592.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 238,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,991,848.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $680,648.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,530,609.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,198 shares of company stock worth $772,247. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

