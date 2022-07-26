FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $1,224,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 102,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,648 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $888,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 162,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 63,780 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on SFM. StockNews.com upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Bank of America downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.
Insider Activity
Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Down 1.1 %
NASDAQ SFM opened at $27.30 on Tuesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.18 and a 1-year high of $35.34. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day moving average of $28.57.
Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile
Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Alcoa Is Well-Positioned For 2022 and 2023
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.