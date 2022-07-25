WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 147 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $97.18 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $88.53 and a 52-week high of $121.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.30.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

