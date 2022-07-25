Sandy Spring Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,875 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 152 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $227.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $221.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $192.82 and a 52 week high of $298.66. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 607 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens increased their price objective on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.57.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

