Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 76.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.27. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

