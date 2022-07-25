Metis Global Partners LLC Has $766,000 Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 79.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 317.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other L3Harris Technologies news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,594,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $225.13 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.71 and a fifty-two week high of $279.71. The stock has a market cap of $43.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.05.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.09.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

