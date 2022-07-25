Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $653.54.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $561.54 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $541.63 and a 200-day moving average of $558.58. The firm has a market cap of $219.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $497.83 and a twelve month high of $672.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,139,977.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading

