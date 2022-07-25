WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,878 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its holdings in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $74,326,000. 79.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

FedEx stock opened at $227.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $192.82 and a 1 year high of $298.66.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $320.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $298.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $276.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.57.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total transaction of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

