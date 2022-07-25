iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $115.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.16. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.01 and a fifty-two week high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

