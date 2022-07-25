North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,386 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,278 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Visa were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 6,801 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Visa Price Performance

Visa stock opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.