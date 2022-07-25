CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $15.52 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in Visa by 4.9% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,082,558 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $240,079,000 after purchasing an additional 50,236 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 1.2% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in Visa by 13.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 854,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $189,557,000 after acquiring an additional 101,622 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.6% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% in the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,631 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $210.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

