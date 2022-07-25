Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Boosted by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,548 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Visa comprises about 1.1% of Essex Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Visa by 0.9% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in Visa by 21.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total value of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $203.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

