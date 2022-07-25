Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,723,585 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,967 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $87,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 105,648 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 7,061 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Brightworth now owns 197,098 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays cut shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.93.

Insider Activity at Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $77,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $77,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ opened at $44.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.56. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.76 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.76%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.