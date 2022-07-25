T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Acquired by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 635 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $387,395,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,159,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $424,714,000 after purchasing an additional 668,099 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,103,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,380,057,000 after purchasing an additional 274,795 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 770,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $151,584,000 after purchasing an additional 204,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $121.08 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.33.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $138.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at T. Rowe Price Group

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

See Also

