Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,846 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $1,566,000. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

