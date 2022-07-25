Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC lessened its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,130 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 27,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,942 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 94,338 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $13,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 540,751 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $76,105,000 after purchasing an additional 18,426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,854 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total transaction of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $101.24 and a 52-week high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 39.25%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

