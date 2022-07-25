International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires 4,020 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 97.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in MetLife by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

