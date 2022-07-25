Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.

Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 98.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,296 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 153,847 shares during the quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 10,028 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at about $930,000. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.0% in the first quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 15,155 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.7% in the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 40,298 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.3% in the first quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE ABT opened at $109.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $191.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $101.24 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,407,502. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,539,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Articles

