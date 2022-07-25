Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.71 Million Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,614 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. LTS One Management LP acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IFF opened at $122.26 on Monday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.38 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 144.95%.

IFF has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.92.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

