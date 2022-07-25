Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,538 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,235 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 17.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,160,000 after buying an additional 492,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,727,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,051,000 after buying an additional 420,333 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,194,000 after acquiring an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,193,000 after acquiring an additional 209,629 shares during the period. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novartis Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $85.87 on Monday. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.09 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Novartis from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

