WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $661,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 35,230,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,760,000 after buying an additional 1,681,118 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,608,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,944,000 after acquiring an additional 759,645 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,223,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,220,000 after acquiring an additional 113,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,571,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,968,000 after acquiring an additional 360,910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.31. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $47.49 and a 1 year high of $64.73.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

