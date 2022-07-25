Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 344,619 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $47,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,548,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,748 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 49,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $102.72 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.82. The firm has a market cap of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

