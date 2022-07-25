Edge Capital Group LLC Acquires 236 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,865,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 217.9% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.91.

ORCL stock opened at $74.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20. The company has a market cap of $199.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,800,247.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock worth $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

