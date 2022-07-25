Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 127.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.57. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.