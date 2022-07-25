Edge Capital Group LLC Has $450,000 Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,101 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Autodesk by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,786,922 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,470,795,000 after buying an additional 333,863 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after buying an additional 902,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,904,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Autodesk by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,112,980 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,156,529,000 after buying an additional 186,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,566,451 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $999,908,000 after buying an additional 99,362 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk stock opened at $195.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07 and a beta of 1.46. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.20 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.86 and a 200-day moving average of $206.08.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $440.00 to $335.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.74.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

