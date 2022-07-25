International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,395 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 5,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $636,409.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,859.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $239,501.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,525 shares in the company, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,036 shares of company stock worth $1,603,911 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Analog Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Analog Devices to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.27 on Monday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.50 and a 52-week high of $191.95. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 12.11%. Analog Devices’s revenue was up 78.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.12%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Articles

