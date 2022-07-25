FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 103 Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 103 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,114,000 after buying an additional 8,102 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 24,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,916,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $194.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.99 and its 200 day moving average is $210.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.97.

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.62%.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total value of $1,014,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.95.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

