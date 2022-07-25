State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $467.32 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 167,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,146 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.5% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $467,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.10.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $155.44 and its 200-day moving average is $140.17. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

