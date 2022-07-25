Sandy Spring Bank Acquires 488 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ETN opened at $136.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average is $145.45.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 58.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Eaton from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.73.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

