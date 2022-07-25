First National Trust Co Has $2.71 Million Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 107,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,940,000 after buying an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the first quarter valued at $284,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,799,000 after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 18,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.75.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $144.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $145.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.80.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.42%.

About Genuine Parts

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.