First National Trust Co Grows Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its position in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 14,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 6.0% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $169,176.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares in the company, valued at $20,905.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

