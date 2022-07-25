Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 129 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.65.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $459,355.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.83, for a total transaction of $907,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,177.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EW opened at $102.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.31. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

