iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Stock Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Wolff Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,693,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $84.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.59. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

