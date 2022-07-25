The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,271 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,958,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,666,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,112,175 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,061,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,540,000. Finally, Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,415,000. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $38.22 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is 28.97%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

