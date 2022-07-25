Edge Capital Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,826,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 12,870 shares during the last quarter. 80.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trading Down 0.0 %

APD opened at $234.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $240.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $246.73.

Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Atlantic Securities raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $255.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.33.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

