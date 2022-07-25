First National Trust Co Has $2.18 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

First National Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $50.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 29.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.