Seizert Capital Partners LLC Has $278,000 Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 39,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 17,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $51.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

