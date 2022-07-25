International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $415,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 120.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,803 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 22,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 182,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,241,000 after buying an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 35,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $60.80 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $74.12. The company has a market cap of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 44.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.07.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

