SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 348,914 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,650,000 after buying an additional 30,257 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 91,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,671,000 after buying an additional 29,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 48,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.15% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $160.67 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $158.02 and a 12 month high of $193.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.75.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.