Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer
Pfizer Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.
Pfizer Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pfizer (PFE)
- How to Find and Determine Which Stocks Are Worth Holding Through a Bear Market
- Trip Advisor Stock Might Be Ready for a Ride
- Snowflake Stock May Have Stopped Falling
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.