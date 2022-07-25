Redmond Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,380 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $715,270,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440,786 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $51.23 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.39. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.94 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $287.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

