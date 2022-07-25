Metis Global Partners LLC Has $705,000 Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 10,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,276,000 after purchasing an additional 52,751 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 600 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.01 per share, with a total value of $102,606.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $503,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $162.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $158.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.82 and a 12-month high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective for the company. Argus decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.