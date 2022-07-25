80,643 Shares in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Bought by Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 80,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,022,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $29.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.71 on Monday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.89 and its 200 day moving average is $27.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.