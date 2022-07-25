Securian Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $5,363,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 252.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,760 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $195.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.31 and a 200-day moving average of $130.62. The company has a market capitalization of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 28.65%.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In other news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

