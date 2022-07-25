WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $326,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,596 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.6% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after acquiring an additional 29,932 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.06.

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

GM opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $41.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $67.21. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

