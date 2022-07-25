Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 801 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,340.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,517,000 after acquiring an additional 8,792 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,874 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,965,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,056,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on CMG shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,925.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,724.00 to $1,505.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Cowen cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,876.54.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,347.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $37.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,314.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,430.91. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,196.28 and a fifty-two week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.63 by $0.07. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total transaction of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,654,535.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.