Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 90.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,303 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.9% during the first quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $169.61 on Monday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $149.48 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,463 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,677. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

