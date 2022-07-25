International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 537.5% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. 55.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.9 %

IBM stock opened at $128.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $114.56 and a one year high of $146.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $137.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.15%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Business Machine International sold 22,301,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $311,106,427.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,301,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,106,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $166.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.10.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Further Reading

