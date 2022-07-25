Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Sells 56 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC decreased its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 550 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $747,950,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $96,383,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cigna in the 4th quarter worth about $69,233,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 7,038.3% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 243,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $55,822,000 after acquiring an additional 239,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,551,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $585,950,000 after acquiring an additional 163,815 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,402,139.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $933,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 45,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.42, for a total value of $12,239,479.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,402,139.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,740 shares of company stock worth $20,621,935. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.28.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $269.20 on Monday. Cigna Co. has a twelve month low of $191.74 and a twelve month high of $282.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $263.53 and its 200 day moving average is $249.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $85.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

