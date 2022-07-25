Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Schlumberger updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Schlumberger Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE SLB opened at $35.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. Schlumberger has a one year low of $25.90 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.93.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

Institutional Trading of Schlumberger

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Schlumberger news, insider Katharina Beumelburg sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $169,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,905.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $224,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,080,395.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock valued at $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 179.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,736,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,000 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $44,273,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth $38,084,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,694,029 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,290,000 after purchasing an additional 903,929 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,703,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,359,000 after purchasing an additional 875,600 shares during the period. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

